28 December 2018
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
|Date of purchase
|Aggregate number
|Lowest price paid
|Highest price paid
|Volume weighted
|Trading venue
|of ordinary
|per share (USX)
|per share (USX)
|average price
|shares of EUR
|paid per share
|0.01 each
|(USX)
|purchased
|24 December 2018
|100,000
|45.45
|46.08
|45.709806
|
New York Stock
Exchange ("NYSE
|26 December 2018
|75,000
|45.30
|46.07
|45.752654
|NYSE
|27 December 2018
|71,000
|45.20
|46.07
|45.602064
|NYSE
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
|Shares purchased:
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
|Dates of purchases:
|24, 26 and 27 December
|Investment firm:
|Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Individual transactions
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4851/181228_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf
