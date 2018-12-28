BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



Director Declaration

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Dr Carol Bell, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of TransGlobe Energy Corporation with effect from 1 January 2019.

Enquiries

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

28 December 2018