NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 27 December 2018 were: 162.89c Capital only USD (cents) 128.92p Capital only Sterling (pence) 169.04c Including current year income USD (cents) 133.80p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 21st December 2018, the Company has 205,066,108 ordinary shares in issue. C SHARES The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust C Share plc at close of business on 27 December 2018 were: 122.65c Capital only USD (cents) 97.07p Capital only Sterling (pence) 122.88c Including current year income USD (cents) 97.26p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 44,927,580 C Shares in issue.