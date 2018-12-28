If You Want to Own Tech Stocks in 2019, Read ThisIn the stock market, growth often comes at a price. And since tech stocks are known for having some of the best growth prospects, prepare to pay a bit more for them.In other words, if you want to own shares of companies that are capitalizing on "the next big thing," value would be very hard to find.But it's not impossible. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), for instance, is a fast-growing tech company without a sky-high valuation.Let me explain…Intel CorporationTo most people, the name Intel is associated with the chip inside their personal computers. And indeed, by inventing the x86.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...