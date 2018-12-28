

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices are moving in a tight range on Friday, with traders looking for direction after equities saw some volatile sessions this week.



Dollar's weakness, a partial U.S. government shutdown and worries about global economic growth amid ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China are supporting the yellow metal.



However, recent strong spells that lifted gold prices to six month highs, it looks traders are treading a cautious path and are awaiting fresh signals to make significant moves.



The dollar index is down 0.21% at 95.80.



Gold futures for February are down marginally at $1,289.85. On Thursday, gold futures settled at $1,281.10, gaining $8.10, or 0.6%.



Silver futures for March are up $0.098, or 0.64%, at $15.408 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are gaining $0.029, or 1.09%, at $2.697 per pound.



Reports on the Chicago purchasing managers' index for December and the National Association of Realtors' data on pending home sales for November will be out at 9:45 AM ET and 10 AM ET, respectively.



According to reports, data on trade balance and wholesale inventories, originally scheduled to be released today, will not be out due to the partial government shutdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX