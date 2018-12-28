

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced that it has signed a rig design and construction management contract, as well as a five-year drilling contract, with Chevron USA for one of its two ultra-deepwater drillships currently under construction at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore. The drilling contract has an estimated backlog of $830 million.



The rig will be the first ultra-deepwater floater rated for 20,000 psi operations and is expected to commence operations in the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of 2021.



