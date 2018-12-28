

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) announced the completion of full enrollment of 150 patients in the PAC203 Phase 2 study of pacritinib. Topline efficacy and safety data are expected in the third quarter of 2019, with the new Phase 3 study targeted to commence enrollment in the third quarter of 2019. A planned interim safety review by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee is scheduled to occur in the first quarter of 2019.



The PAC203 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of three dosing schedules over 24 weeks in patients with myelofibrosis previously treated with ruxolitinib.



