

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices rose in November, led by higher utility costs, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The producer price index in industry rose 3.4 percent year-on-year with those for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply climbing 6.8 percent.



Producer prices for the manufacturing sector grew 2.7 percent, while mining and quarrying industry prices fell by 3.6 percent.



Domestic market producer prices rose 3.5 percent year-on-year, same as in November. Non-domestic market producer prices climbed 3.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices grew 0.3 percent in October, led by a 0.8 percent fall in manufacturing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX