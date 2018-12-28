Technavio's global vitamin D market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The growing e-commerce market will be one of the major trends in the global vitamin D marketduring 2018-2022. The online sales of vitamins have increased dramatically in recent years though vitamins are not that easy for the consumer to shop online without prior extensive product knowledge. This is due to the retailers' focused efforts on enhancing online shopping experience through better online education and targeted marketing, which increases the comfort level of consumers who purchase these kinds of products online.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global vitamin D market is the increasing awareness about vitamin D importance:

Global vitamin D market: Increasing awareness about vitamin D importance

One of the primary growth factors for the global vitamin D market is the increasing consumer awareness of the availability and importance of preventative medicine and healthcare across the globe. This rising awareness is achieved through internet penetration as well as various awareness programs run by the government and non-government organizations, which is prompting people to actively focus on their vitamin D requirements.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The intake of vitamin D supplements can help patients in maintaining a healthier bone structure even post 40 years and hence, helps in lowering their chances of developing any musculoskeletal-related disorders and drives their quality of life as well. Penetration of the internet has a major role to play in the growth of the vitamin D market."

Global vitamin D market: Segmentation analysis

This global vitamin D market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (OTC and Rx) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the OTC segment held the largest vitamin D market share in 2017, contributing to over 92% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 49% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

