Technavio's global wind services market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005103/en/

Technavio's global wind services market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing number of offshore wind turbines will be one of the major trends in the global wind services marketduring 2018-2022. In 2017, according to the lEA, the offshore wind segment grew by 23%. The offshore segment is expected to be on track to achieve its global power generation target by 2022. According to the lEA, China, Germany, and the UK have been concentrating on the development of offshore wind farms to enhance their capacity of grid energy storage. The benefits of offshore wind turbines include high wind speed and limited fluctuations in wind speed.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global wind services market is the rising number of wind turbine installations:

Global wind services market: Rising number of wind turbine installations

The growing levels of GHG emissions because of the use of fossil fuels is promoting the adoption of renewable sources of energy. The governments of numerous countries also provide subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable source of energy such as wind power. Thus, the installation of wind turbines has been increasing over the years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, "The installation of wind turbines in offshore locations had increased substantially, particularly between 2016 and 2017. The major countries that are adopting wind energy are China, the US, Germany, the UK, and India. The wind turbines require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance. Thus, the increasing number of wind turbine installations will drive the growth of the global wind services market during the forecast period."

Global wind services market: Segmentation analysis

This global wind services market analysis report provides market segmentation by the application (onshore and offshore) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the onshore segment held the largest wind services market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 83% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 41% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com