The global transparent quartz tube market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global transparent quartz tube market is the superior properties of the transparent quartz tube. Quartz displays superior mechanical, thermal, chemical, and optical properties and characteristics, which make it unique. The transparent quartz tubes display excellent dielectric constant, electric insulation, high thermal stability, thermal shock resistance, and a low thermal expansion coefficient. They have many applications as they show high mechanical density, tensile strength, and hardness.

This global transparent quartz tube marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for a transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry as one of the key trends in the global transparent quartz tube market:

Global transparent quartz tube market: Increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry

One of the major factors driving the market is the demand for transparent quartz tubes from the semiconductor industry. Quartz tubes are mainly used in semiconductor products such as silicon wafers, semiconductor chips, LCDs, television screens, and other electronic products due to their high purity and quality.

"Transparent quartz tubes are used to manufacture semi-finished goods in the semiconductor industry that exhibit high purity, compressive strength, excellent elasticity, low-thermal-conductivity, and high-thermal shock resistivity. The constant demand for quartz tubes from furnaces to manufacture silicon wafers is expected to drive the growth of the transparent quartz tube market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global transparent quartz tube market: Segmentation analysis

This transparent quartz tube market analysis report segments the market by application (lamp application, semiconductor, photovoltaic, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The lamp application segment held the largest transparent quartz tube market share in 2017, accounting for more than 39% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 57% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

