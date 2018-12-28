As from January 4, 2019, Subscription rights issued by Greater Than AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 16, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GREAT TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116366 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165689 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from January 4, 2019, Paid subscription shares issued by Greater Than AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: GREAT BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116374 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165690 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.