

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) announced that its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Herman Man Guo had continuously proceeded with his share purchase plan, which was announced by the company on March 28, 2018 and updated on September 28, 2018.



The company stated that, as of December 27, 2018, Guo had purchased an aggregate of 541,273 American depositary shares (ADSs) over the period of Dec. 7, 2018 to Dec. 27, 2018 at an average purchase price of approximately $0.24 per ADS.



