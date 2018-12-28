

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Friday.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



Pending Home sales, International Trade in Goods data, PMI Index are the highlights on the day.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 89.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 8.50 points.



U.S. major averages closed in positive territory. The Dow showed a substantial rebound before closing up 260.37 points or 1.1 percent at 23,138.82. The Nasdaq rose 25.14 points or 0.4 percent to 6,579.49 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.13 points or 0.9 percent to 2,488.83.



On the economic front, International Trade in Goods for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $75.7 billion versus $77.2 billion in the prior month.



Market News International's Chicago purchasing managers' index for December will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 62.4, down from 66.4 in the prior month.



Pending Home Sales Index for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.5 percent, while it declined 2.6 percent in October.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week the change was down 141 bcf.



EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 0.5 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 1.8 million barrels.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count were 1211 and U.S. Rig Count were 1080.



Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday. The Chinese market rebounded after previous session's setback. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.44%, despite paring some gains.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined marginally. New Zealand's NZX 50 ended marginally up.



The Australian market ended higher. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 57.10 points, or 1.02%, at 5,654.30 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed with a gain of 53.90 points, or 0.95%, at 5,716.00.



The Japanese market ended weak, with investors taking profits after recent strong gains. The Nikkei 225 index ended down 62.85 points, or 0.31%, at 20,014.77.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 84.22 points or 1.83 percent, the German DAX is gaining 177.45 points or 1.71 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 135.63 points or 2.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 203.32 points or 2.48 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.79 percent.



