

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) announced the company registered OsteoTE with the FDA pursuant to applicable regulations governing human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products. OsteoTE is an autologous (from the patient, for the patient) and homologous (bone for bone) product intended to repair, reconstruct, replace and supplement many types of bones using a small sample from the patient.



'With the registration of OsteoTE with the FDA, we remain on track to meet our goal of commercialization through a phased release starting in early 2019,' said Denver Lough, CEO of PolarityTE.



