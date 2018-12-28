The global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 36% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005036/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the improved manageability and protection. DRaaS ensures continuity of business operations in case of an outage. Through a web-based control panel, DRaaS improves security and visibility of networks and servers with real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting. DRaaS solutions offer full control and support manual and automatic failure. They also provide customer information on the state of health of entire IT estate. Some of the features offered by these solutions are ecosystem auditing, integrated data archiving, hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, cross-platform health monitoring, and sophisticated metering. Moreover, DRaaS solutions protect businesses by replicating critical servers, operating systems, applications, and end-user data to cloud data centers. Thus, with advantages such as these, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of data healing capabilities as one of the key emerging trends in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market:

Global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market: Introduction of data healing capabilities

Maintaining the integrity of data is crucial for big organizations. They want the data transacted and stored to be secure, correct, and uncorrupted. Hence, DRaaS vendors such as IBM have already introduced active protection with data healing capabilities to defend against any cyberattack. With the creative minds of cybercriminals, data protection is now being shifted from reactive to proactive mode. Cognitive security solutions are being implemented across industries. These solutions use artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance and restore damaged data automatically. DRaaS solutions also offer a feature which ensures that the recovered data has not been altered and its integrity and security is maintained.

"Apart from data healing capabilities, some other factors boosting the growth of the market are adoption of AI in disaster recovery, and increasing adoption of cloud-based disaster recovery solutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market by deployment (public cloud-based DRaaS, private cloud-based DRaaS, and hybrid cloud-based DRaaS) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The public cloud-based DRaaS segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 60%, followed by private cloud-based DRaaS, and hybrid cloud-based DRaaS respectively. However, during the forecast period, the hybrid cloud-based DRaaS segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the private cloud-based DRaaS segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005036/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com