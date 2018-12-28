

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The loonie dropped to 1.5616 against the euro, from an early high of 1.5551.



The loonie slipped to a 9-month low of 80.91 against the yen and a weekly low of 0.9627 against the aussie, off its early high of 81.55 and a 4-day high of 0.9563, respectively.



If the loonie falls further, it may challenge support around 1.59 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen and 0.98 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX