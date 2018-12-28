sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,50 Euro		-18,05
-20,16 %
WKN: A2AQTP ISIN: US24703L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 12D 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,88
71,38
14:06
69,36
70,06
27.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC71,50-20,16 %