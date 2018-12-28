Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, announced the completion of their product launch strategy for a tech industry client.The client is a leading Dutch multinational tech company that specializes in offering products for the healthcare and home automation segment. The client realized the importance of a separate product launch process and felt the need to leverage Infiniti Research's services to launch their new product. They wanted to build a unique marketing approach to reinforce their image as a purveyor of high-quality home automation systems in the market.

How do you successfully launch a product?

As we enter 2019, innovation and agility have become essential competitive ingredients for the tech industry. Hundreds of products are pitched daily, making it difficult for companies to even secure an effective product coverage or customers attention. Therefore, it becomes crucial for companies to conduct a rolling launch for new products and features, seeding press and social with pre-announcements, and keep the momentum going throughout the launch and beyond. Here are some experts' tips to successfully launch your product in the market:

Analyze the needs of the audience

Build an impactful perception of product in customer's mind

Build curiosity about the product

Devise an effective product launch strategy

Determine business goals and make plans to achieve them

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "75% of new product launches fail to deliver expected outcomes due to the lack of potent product launch strategies."

The research assessment conducted by experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to create an innovative product launch strategy for the launch of their new home automation systems. The detailed product research helped them to understand the affinity and market value of the product. They were also able to cater to the unaddressed consumer needs. Implementation of the prioritization framework on the recommendation of our experts helped them to identify the critical milestones and deliver the right message to the end-users. This helped them in enhancing their brand loyalty and reputation among existing and potential customers.

Infiniti Research's product launch strategy helped the client to:

Generate huge profits for the company.

Cater to the unaddressed consumer needs.

Infiniti Research's product launch strategy offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a value-based prioritization framework.

Successfully launching new home automation systems.

