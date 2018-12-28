Sweden based CIGS equipment supplier Midsummer has received an order worth more than $7 million for its production equipment. The order was placed by U.S. based manufacturer Sunflare, for a new factory under construction in China.Midsummer announced this week that it has received an order for its CIGS production equipment from U.S. based manufacturer Sunflare. The equipment will be delivered to a new factory in China, which Sunflare expects to bring online in 2019. The Swedish CIGS equipment specialist said it would begin to build the new equipment for Sunflare at its facility outside of Stockholm ...

