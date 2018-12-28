

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - An impasse over funding for a controversial border wall has already led to a partial government shutdown, and President Donald Trump is now threatening to close the entire U.S. border with Mexico over the issue.



Trump said in a series of posts to Twitter on Friday that he is considering closing the border unless Democratic lawmakers agree to pay for the wall.



'We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,' Trump tweeted. 'Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!'



Claiming the U.S. loses over $75 billion a year in trade with Mexico, Trump argued closing the border would be a 'profit making operation.'



'We build a Wall or close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs,' the president tweeted. 'Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border.'



In a separate tweet, Trump threatened to cut off aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador amid reports another caravan of thousands of Central American migrants is forming in Honduras.



'Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it,' Trump tweeted. 'We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of U.S. for years!'



Data from the U.S. Agency for International Development shows the U.S. gave Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador more than $550 million in aid in fiscal 2017.



The latest tweets from Trump come amid indications the partial government shutdown will continue until at least next week and likely into the next Congress.



The House and Senate both convened for just a few minutes on Thursday before adjourning until next Monday, with most lawmakers not even bothering to show up.



With the New Year's Day holiday next Tuesday, political commentators suggest an agreement is unlikely to be reached before Democrats take control of the House next Thursday.



On Thursday, Trump ally and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told CNN's Dana Bash negotiations have not progressed and suggested the U.S. could be in for a 'very long-term shutdown.'



Democrats have reportedly offered to support a spending bill with increased funding for border security but not nearly the $5 billion that Trump is demanding for the wall.



Illegal immigration was an issue that helped Trump win the White House, although he insisted throughout his campaign that the border wall would be paid for by Mexico.



