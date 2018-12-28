

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined in November for a seventh month running, data from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



The industrial production fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in November after a decline of 0.1 percent in October.



The manufacturing sector fell 4.9 percent in November, which was the biggest decline thus far.



Consumer goods output decreased 2.9 percent and intermediate goods production fell 4 percent. Production of investment goods and energy both declined.



Meanwhile, there was a 20.9 percent jump in the mining output.



On a monthly basis, the industrial production declined to 2.4 percent in November after a fall of 0.5 percent in the previous month. Output decreased for a third straight month.



