The global variable data printing market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global variable data printing market is the high growth of the retail industry. The retail industry is witnessing growth due to increasing urbanization, growing household incomes, and shift of consumer preference toward high-quality products. The US accounted for 84.21% of the total number of retailers in the Americas that were listed among the global top 250 retailers of 2016. APAC registered a growth of 4 percentage points of its share in the global retail market from 2006 to 2016.

This global variable data printing marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of hybrid-cloud printing as one of the key trends in the global variable data printing market:

Global variable data printing market: Introduction of hybrid-cloud printing

The introduction of cloud computing has altered the information technology (IT) landscape owing to the growing number of companies adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offered on the cloud. These offerings on the cloud eradicate the need for companies to set up costly infrastructure or purchase systems and software for their IT requirements.

"The companies have been adopting plug-and-play cloud printing services for their printing requirements. Cloud printing allows higher agility in the printing process by easy scaling up of printing resources. It allows organizations to have flexible employee working conditions, lower environmental footprint, as well as more economical and secure printing operations," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global variable data printing market: Segmentation analysis

This variable data printing market analysis report segments the market by application (retail, food and beverages, healthcare, consumer durables, and cosmetics and toiletries) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The retail segment held the largest variable data printing market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 47% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

