BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 November 2018 Share Conversion

28 December 2018

Following the publication on 19 December 2018 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 November 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 November 2018 share conversion date:

0.800666 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.248960 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

736 GBP Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

920 USD Shares of no par value

all with effect from 28 December 2018

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 4 January 2019 Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 4 January 2019.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,664,541 US Dollar Shares

- 331,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 14,136,242 Sterling Shares

- 1,450,652 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 28 December 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 22,821,062

