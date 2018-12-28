Quantzig, a leading analytics and advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the four sure shot digital marketing hacks to enhance online conversions.

With the evolution of modern technologies, businesses are adopting various digital marketing strategies to capture the online marketplace. Digital marketing strategies are cost effective and have the flexibility of identifying poorly performing campaigns in real time. They have the potential to expand your brand recognition and boost sales by directly communicating with the customers. However, companies need to implement these strategies carefully as they increase the risk of losing customers to competitors. Also, the visibility gained through a wider audience can at times turn to negative online reputation if not handled precisely.

"Companies need to be aware of the latest digital marketing trends by following popular digital marketing sites and influential people on social media to sustain themselves in the marketplace," says a market expert from Quantzig.

How to improve a digital marketing strategy?

Use creative elements

The use of traditional marketing campaigns is no longer globally accepted as an effective medium of marketing. Therefore, it has become crucial for companies to deliver a message that can lead to higher brand recognition and sales. Using creative elements in the digital marketing strategy helps companies to differentiate their marketing efforts and set them apart from competitors. Implementing creative digital marketing strategies also grabs people's attention and maximizes returns for businesses.

Geo-fencing

The popularity of smartphones and mobile devices have made geo-fencing a valuable marketing tool for businesses. It helps companies to specifically advertise their product or services to potential customers within a certain geographic radius. Geo-fencing basically refers to a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area. There are some major benefits of geo-fencing such as enhancing local sales, increasing analytics and tools for metric analysis and providing personalization for customers.

Integration across marketing channels

Digital marketing has made it imperative for companies to analyze the type of content driving results for their business. However, companies need to be cautious of the message they are communicating through various channels. Digital marketing strategies might vary according to channels, but companies need to maintain a unique yet consistent voice for their brand to garner better results.

