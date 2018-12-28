Glenbriar Technologies Inc. Appointment of a New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2018 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. ("Glenbriar" or the "Company") (CSE: GTI.X) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Tommasi as a director of the corporation.

Mr. Tommasi, a former investment advisor, has served as a senior officer, director and financier of numerous public and private companies both in the United States and Canada. He has more than 20 years of experience in corporate development, finance, board and committee activities and marketing. He specializes in attracting the components necessary to help young companies get to the next level.

The company is also pleased to announce the re-appointment of Mr. Doug Taylor to the position of President, Mr. Taylor is a current Director and CEO of the Company. Mr. Hashim Mitha has stepped down as President and Director of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Hashim Mitha for his past service to the Company in the capacity of President and Director.

About Glenbriar Technologies Inc.

Company Description: Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE: GTI.X) recently sold its IT business to Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS), and is actively seeking new business opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Doug Taylor, President and CEO

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: irglenbriartech@gmail.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co- operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should","would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Glenbriar Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531540/Glenbriar-Technologies-Inc-Appointment-of-a-New-Director