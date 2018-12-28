New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 20,438 as a result of exercise of warrants in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 98,925,103 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 717,892.89. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 28, 2018, at 16.00 p.m. CET.

