Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 32 MW wind park extension order in Italy and passes 12 GW in global order intake for 2018

Madrid, 28 December 2018

Vestas has signed a 32 MW contract for the extension of the Ulassai wind park in Italy that takes Vestas' global order intake in 2018 to 12,014 MW, clearly passing 2017's record order intake of 11,176 MW. The 2018 order intake is based on announced orders in all four quarters of 2018 as well as unannounced orders in the first three quarters of the year. Unannounced MW of orders received in the fourth quarter of 2018 will be disclosed in the annual report in February 2019.

The order is placed by Sardeolica S.r.L. and includes the supply and installation of nine V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, adding to the 48 V80-2.0 MW turbines already installed on the site. To accommodate the site's specific wind conditions and maximise energy production, six of the new turbines will have a hub height of 91.5m whilst the other three will be 116.5m.

With this new contract, the long-term partnership between Vestas and Sardeolica continues to evolve and now, totals 128 MW of wind projects in Italy.

"This is Vestas' first contract outside the auctions systems in Italy and therefore showcases, once again, the competitiveness and efficiency of wind energy. Since 2012, when the country held its first auction, Vestas has achieved more than 1 GW in order intake derived from auction-wins in Italy. In this regard, this new contract represents a great step on the country's transition towards renewable energy and we are so proud to be part of this milestone," says Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2019 whilst commissioning is expected by the third quarter of the same year.

Since installing its first turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has led the country's wind industry with more than 4 GW capacity installed, being the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in Italy with a 40 percent market share.

For more information, please contact:

Irene Rodríguez Álvarez

Marketing Manager Vestas Mediterranean

Tel.: +34 91 362 81 13

Email: IRRAL@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

