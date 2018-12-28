Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 28.12.2018
SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2018
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|28.12.2018
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|CGCBV
|Amount
|40.000
|shares
|Total cost
|1.077.424,00
|EUR
|Average price/ share
|26,9356
|EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 379.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.12.2018.
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.
NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC
Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki
For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084
www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)
