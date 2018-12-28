AGROGENERATION: Modification of the issuance agreement of ORNANE with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund: Postponement of the mandatory redemption into shares of 80% of the outstanding ORNANE

Today, AgroGeneration announces the modification of the issuance agreement with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the « Investor ») related to 2,000 issuance warrants of bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares (the « ORNANE ») with stock warrants attached.

In accordance with the ORNANE issuance agreement and as detailed in the press release dated June 6, 2018, 80% of the outstanding ORNANE shall be redeemed into shares no later than the end of each semester.

Considering the number of ORNANE outstanding (281 ORNANE) and the current share price, it was agreed with the Investor to postpone, on an exceptional basis, this mandatory redemption into shares until June 30, 2019.

It is recalled that AgroGeneration suspended its ORNANE program with the Investor on November 27, 2018.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a global producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, the new Group has become one of the top five producers of grain and oilseed in Ukraine, with close to 110,000 hectares of farmlands. Through the high-potential farmland it leases, the Group's ambition is to meet the food challenges of tomorrow as global consumption doubles in scale between now and 2050.

About the European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund is a Luxembourg institutional investment vehicle that focuses on financing highly innovative companies based all over Europe which it considers extremely undervalued. The European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund is financed by Blue Ocean shareholders and is exclusively advised by Blue Ocean Advisors Inc. Its purpose is to invest in highly innovative European companies by contributing to their growth capital, offering them a credible European financing alternative.

