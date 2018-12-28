Aerodiagnostics Welcomes Dr. Kathleen O'Neil-Smith as Medical Director

The internationally renowned integrative physician succeeds Dr. Lisa Cohen as Aerodiagnostics continues to expand its diagnostic services worldwide

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts-based Aerodiagnostics is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kathleen O'Neil-Smith as its incoming Medical Director. Aerodiagnostics is the leading clinical laboratory specializing in hydrogen and methane breath testing for conditions including small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and lactose, sucrose and fructose intolerances. Dr. O'Neil-Smith succeeds Aerodiagnostics' outgoing Laboratory Director, Dr. Lisa Cohen.

"Many patients with chronic gastrointestinal symptoms suffer for years without resolution," said Gary Stapleton, Aerodiagnostics' president and CEO. "Dr. O'Neil-Smith is a compassionate physician committed to providing safe, cutting-edge treatments for these patients. She is internationally recognized for her contributions to the field of integrative medicine, and we are thrilled to have her in this leadership role as we continue to expand our services worldwide."

Dr. O'Neil-Smith previously served on the faculties of Tufts University and Boston University's medical schools. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Medicine, and completed postgraduate training in pathology at Harvard'sMassachusetts General Hospital and in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She also completed fellowships in stem cell therapy at A4M and advanced treatments for traumatic brain injury at AMMG, and leads her own Boston-based clinical practice, where she has extensive experience in stem cell and peptide therapy.

"I would like to thank outgoing Laboratory Director Dr. Cohen for her diagnostic leadership since Aerodiagnostics' inception," said Stapleton. "Her expertise and guidance were instrumental in Aerodiagnostics' rapid growth and acceptance by clinicians and patients worldwide, and we are immensely grateful for her support."

About Aerodiagnostics

Founded in 2014 by leading experts in the field of medical laboratory operations, Aerodiagnostics is considered to be the foremost laboratory specializing in hydrogen and methane breath testing for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and lactose, fructose, and sucrose intolerances. Its state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment includes carbon dioxide measurements and closed capture breath collection kits. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and support for both clinicians and patients, Aerodiagnostics' comprehensive quality program features external blind proficiency tests, documented device calibration and a proprietary information system designed to ensure the highest possible accuracy of results. Aerodiagnostics currently operates in more than 28 countries worldwide.