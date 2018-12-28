

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled marginally higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as the dollar stayed weak against most major currencies.



Concerns about the impact of a partial U.S. government shutdown and worries about global economic growth amid ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China also prompted traders to continue to look at the yellow metal as a safe haven option.



U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, and market speculation that the Fed might go slow on monetary tightening from hereon appear to be capping dollar's upside.



The dollar index, which dropped by about 0.3% to 95.74 earlier in the day, recovered to 95.93 later on, but was still down in negative territory, although with a marginal loss.



Gold futures for February ended up $1.90, or 0.1%, at $1,283.00 an ounce, after rising to $1,284.55, the highest level in about 6-1/2 months.



On Thursday, gold futures closed at $1,281.10 an ounce, gaining $8.10, or 0.6%. Gold futures gained about 1.9% in the week.



Silver futures for March closed at $15.436 an ounce, up $0.126 from Thursday's close. Copper futures for March settled at $2.615 per pound, down $0.053 from previous close.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by MNI Indicators said growth in Chicago-area business activity pulled back in December after accelerating sharply in November, although the pace of growth slowed by much less than anticipated.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dipped to 65.4 in December after spiking to 66.4 in November, with a reading above 50 still indicating growth in regional business activity. Economists had expected the barometer to drop to 62.0.



A slowdown in the pace of growth in demand contributed to the modest drop by the barometer, as the new orders index fell in December after surging in November.



However, MNI Indicators said November's order book strength did translate into higher output in December, with the production index rising to an eleven-month high.



A report from the National Association of Realtors showed a continued drop in US pending home sales in the month of November. NAR said its pending home sales index fell by 0.7% to 101.4 in November after plunging by 2.6% to 102.1 in October. The continued decline in pending home sales matched economist estimates.



