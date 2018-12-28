

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, rebounding after a setback in the previous session, after data from U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a much less than expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



Crude oil swung between gains and losses in the holiday shortened week, with traders weighing demand and supply prospects, besides tracking the wild swings in stock markets.



After suffering a sharp setback on Christmas Eve, crude oil prices rebounded strongly on Wednesday, only to falter and post another pronounced loss in the next session. Finally, with official inventory data showing a much less than expected decrease in stockpiles in the U.S., crude oil futures managed to close on a positive note in the final session of the week.



The Energy Information Administration's weekly report showed crude inventories in U.S. decreased by 0.046 million barrels in the week ended December 21, much less than expected. In the previous week, oil stockpiles saw a drop of 0.5 million barrels.



Meanwhile, gasoline inventories rose by 3.003 million barrels last week, compared to expectations of a marginal increase of 0.03 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles were up by 0.002 million barrels in the week.



According to the report from American Petroleum Institute, released late on Thursday, crude inventories in the U.S. was up 6.9 million barrels in the week ended December 21, due to higher refinery output.



Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.72, or 1.6%, at $45.33 a barrel.



On Thursday, crude oil futures settled at $44.61 a barrel, losing $1.61, or 3.5%. For the week, oil shed about 0.6%.



Meanwhile, according to reports, major oil buyers in Asia imported much less crude oil from Iran after U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil came into force early November.



The data said imports of Iranian crude dropped to their lowest level since 2013. According to reports, imports by China, India, Japan and South Korea dropped by 12.7% in November, compared to imports in November 2017.



However, following the U.S. announcing waivers and allowing eight big oil importers, including India and China to continue buying Iranian oil, imports from Iran may have significantly increased in December.



