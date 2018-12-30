In our top 5 stock forecasts for 2019 we focused on large cap stocks. We also see opportunities in the nano cap segment, especially with Edgewater Wireless. We expect Edgewater Wireless as a stock to do very well in 2019 because it may, both fundamentally and financially, turn out to be THE pivotal year for the company. We will hasten to say that a year ago we predicted Edgewater Wireless to become a ten-bagger stock in this article: Edgewater Wireless (YFI.V) Ten-Bagger Technology Stock In The Making. This forecast has not materialized yet, but, visibly, we are on the right end as this ...

