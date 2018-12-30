=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Government Contracts Vienna/Munich/Berlin - The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as the responsible contracting authority today officially commissioned a consortium consisting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA with the collection of the German passenger vehicle toll ('Pkw- Maut'). After none of the unsuccessful bidders had made use of their legal protection rights under public procurement law, the client and contractor sealed their cooperation by notarization today. Kapsch TrafficCom and CTS EVENTIM had taken part in the EU-wide tender for this project as a bidding consortium. The operating company is to be a joint venture in which each company will hold an equal, 50-percent stake, and which both companies expect to consolidate at equity. The contract between the Federal Republic of Germany and the operating company has a base term of twelve years starting with the first collection of the infrastructure charge. For the operating company (i.e. the joint venture), the total contract volume throughout the minimum term of the contract amounts to almost EUR 2 billion (including VAT). The principal can extend the contract once for three years, or three times by one year (hence, up to a total term of 15 years). ______ Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution. Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 5,200 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 693.3 million in fiscal year 2017/18. Further inquiry note: Press contact: Alf Netek Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria P +43 50 811 1700 alf.netek@kapsch.net Alexandra Vieh Head of Marketing and PR, Global Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria P +43 50 811 1728 alexandra.vieh@kapsch.net Investor contact: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria P +43 50 811 1122 ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

