

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar firmed against its most major opponents during Asian trading on Monday.



The kiwi spiked up to 4-day highs of 0.6721 against the greenback and 1.7018 against the euro, off its previous lows of 0.6703 and 1.7067, respectively.



Having dropped to 73.97 against the yen at 7:00 pm ET, the kiwi reversed direction and appreciated to 74.22.



The kiwi is seen finding resistance around 0.685 against the greenback, 1.68 against the euro and 76.00 against the yen.



