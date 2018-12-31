Technavio analysts forecast the diesel gensets market in the GCC to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The incorporation of remote monitoring systems in gensets is one of the major trends being witnessed in the diesel gensets market in the GCC 2018-2022. Diesel gensets are undergoing a series of technological progress such as from advanced monitoring equipment to hi-tech control systems. Manufacturers are adopting these features into diesel gensets to differentiate them from their previous product portfolio.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the diesel gensets market in the GCC is the low operational costs:

Diesel gensets market in the GCC: Low operational costs

Fuel efficiency is one of the major advantages of diesel genset. When compared with gasoline-powered gensets, diesel gensets use less fuel because the former uses a compression ignite engine.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, "Fuel and air are introduced into the engine separately. Only the air is compressed, which allows the engine to run more efficiently by using less fuel. Gasoline engines mix the fuel and air together in a carburetor before compression, thus reducing fuel efficiency."

Diesel gensets market in the GCC: Segmentation analysis

The diesel gensets market in the GCC research report provides market segmentation by product (stationary diesel gensets and portable diesel gensets) and by region (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The stationary diesel gensets segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 81% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia led the market in 2017 with a market share of 26%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

