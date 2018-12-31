Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-12-31 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.12.2018- Public offering SAB1LPS1 Šiauliu bankas VLN 17.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018- Takeover offer BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 18.01.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Coupon payment date MOGO100021A mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Annual General VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Coupon payment date ACLB070026A AgroCredit RIG Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Coupon payment date MOGO100021FA mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018 Delisting GUB1L Gubernija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2018- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 04.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2019 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2019 Coupon payment date MDGB050020FA Modus grupe VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.