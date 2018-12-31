

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that it appointed Sandra Motley as President of its Fixed Networks Business Group effective January 1, 2019. She will report to Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri.



Motley will succeed Federico Guillén, who as previously announced has been named President of Customer Operations, EMEA & APAC effective January 1, 2019.



Motley started her career at AT&T Bell Laboratories, held a range of R&D and sales leadership positions at Alcatel-Lucent in both fixed and wireless businesses, and then joined Nokia in 2016. At Alcatel-Lucent, her roles included leading sales for U.S. wireless accounts and serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for that company's wireless business, where she was responsible for R&D, Quality and Operational functions. After becoming part of Nokia, Motley oversaw end-to-end solutions for the North America market, and most recently, she has held the role of COO for the Fixed Networks business group.



