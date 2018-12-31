

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished on a mixed note Monday as weak manufacturing data from China offset signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.



Several regional bourses were closed for New Year's Eve, including Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia and Thailand.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.34 percent to close at 25,845.70 after U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he had a 'long and very good call' with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that a comprehensive trade deal between the United States and China is moving along very well, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the trade dispute.



Separately, Chinese state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying he believed both sides wanted 'stable progress.'



Australian markets finished the last trading session of the year slightly lower after the release of weak Chinese data.



China's manufacturing sector fell into contraction in December, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed with a PMI score of 49.4, down from the no-change mark 50.0 in November.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.8 from 53.4 in the previous month.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.14 percent to 5,646.40, snapping a three-session winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.12 percent at 5,709.40 in a shortened trading session on New Year's Eve.



The big four banks rose between half a percent and 0.7 percent, while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto gained 0.8 percent and half percent, respectively on the back of higher copper prices. Gold miner Newcrest jumped as much as 3.5 percent.



Galaxy Resources dropped 2.7 percent. After receiving offers from several potential partners for its flagship Sal de Vida lithium project in Argentina, the mining company said it would proceed with a strategic partner only if the partner can add additional value to the project.



In economic news, private sector credit in Australia rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, in line with expectations and slowing from 0.4 percent in October, central bank data showed.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.32 percent to 8,811.27, taking gains for this year to around 5 percent.



India's Sensex and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index were marginally higher.



U.S. stocks ended Friday's session on a mixed note after a roller-coaster session the previous day that saw the biggest reversal since 2010.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent, while the Dow slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent. The major averages jumped 3-4 percent for the week due largely to the historic rally on Wednesday.



