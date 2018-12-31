Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (NASL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger annoncement 31-Dec-2018 / 08:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to improve economic efficiency and provide investors with an investment vehicle that is recognized internationally, Lyxor has decided to merge 1 ETF, from a French FCP to a Luxembourg SICAV fund "Multi Units Luxembourg". The fund will be merged at an exchange ratio of 1 for 1. You will therefore receive the same number of shares in the absorbing fund as you currently own in the absorbed fund. Each share class of this fund will be merged into an equivalent class (i.e. accumulation/distribution). When the sub-funds will be merged, the Absorbing fund will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 18th January 2019 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Absorbing Unit Class Unit Class (Until 17th (From 18th January January 2019) 2019) ETF TIDM Trading NEW ISIN ISIN Name currency SEDOL Lyxor NASD LN USD BJ114Z7 FR0007063177 LU1829221024 Nasda q-100 UCITS ETF - Dist NASL LN GBX BJ114Y6 FR0007063177 LU1829221024 Prior to the above mentioned merger: - The aforementioned Absorbed fund will be delisted from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 17th January 2019 which will be the last trading day for the absorbed fund. - The Absorbing fund will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 18th January 2019 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NASL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7066 EQS News ID: 762645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

