

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose slightly on Monday as soothing comments from both the U.S. and Chinese presidents praising progress in trade talks helped spur hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict.



In addition, the Italian parliament has approved the government's 2019 budget after reaching a truce with Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 337.15 in opening deals after climbing as much as 2 percent on Friday.



France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.1 percent.



Trading volumes remained thin with markets in Germany, the Nordics and Switzerland closed for holidays.



London and Euronext will close early today ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations.



AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. rallied 2.7 percent after it appointed Guido Löber as Chairman of the Management Board of AMG Technologies.



Resource stocks were gaining ground, with miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising between half a percent and 1.1 percent as easing trade tensions helped lift copper prices.



Oilex jumped over 8 percent after it received approximately US$290,000 in cash call proceeds relating to its Cambay joint venture with the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.



