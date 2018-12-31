Cyprus has introduced several policy schemes supporting solar development over the years, yet the single most important boost for PV technology on the island is a plan that backs a new wave of what are considered to be subsidy-free projects.PV projects in Cyprus may be installed under the following three policy schemes: net metering; government set feed-in tariffs; and feed-in tariffs via competitive tenders. The current landscape A 50 MW tender held in January 2013, which concerned the development of 23 PV parks, led to tariffs as low as €0.0741 per kWh. The most crucial element of the tender ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...