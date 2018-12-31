CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Company Secretary Change

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Change of Company Secretary

The Company today announces that Ivan Keane will step down as Company Secretary, as of 31st December 2018. Ivan will continue to lead the group legal team as Group General Counsel for the Company.

The Board has appointed Robert Davison as Group Company Secretary effective 1st January 2019. Robert is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

The change has been made to strengthen the governance and secretariat resource within the management team and to meet the increasing needs of Charles Taylor, as it continues to grow.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary - 020 7680 5666

Mike Lord - Group Communications Director - 020 3320 8938

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.