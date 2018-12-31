Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas' receives 200 MW order in China

Beijing, 31 December 2018

Vestas has received a 200 MW order of 2 MW platform turbines from its long-term customer Hanas for the Fengjigou project in China's Ningxia province.

Placed by Vestas' biggest customer in China, Hanas, the order marks another step forward in the long-term relationship that goes back more than ten years and has established Vestas as Hanas' sole wind energy solution provider. With this order, Vestas increases its total order intake from Hanas to 1.4 GW.

"With this joint effort where Vestas and Hanas utilise each other's advantages, we have managed to achieve this exemplary wind project in China", Says the Board of Director of Hanas Group, Mr. Fuqiang Ma.

"We are delighted to continue to strengthen our close and long relationship with Hanas by delivering our innovative and proven wind energy solutions. This order is a new milestone for our partnership and it underlines how Vestas' strong technology and customised service solutions continue to secure projects in the world's largest wind energy market", says Thomas Keller, Senior Vice President and CFO of Vestas China.

The order also includes a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Turbine delivery and commissioning are expected to start from the fourth quarter of 2018.

