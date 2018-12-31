Property Rescue Out in Force on Christmas Day to Help The Homeless

LONDON, December 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading UK Property buyers Property Rescue took to the streets of London on Christmas morning to hand out sandwiches and warm clothing to the homeless.

The team were out extra early on December 25th, greeting and feeding around 100 rough sleepers across the capital including Oxford Street, Kings Cross and Camden, an area which has one of the biggest homeless communities in the UK.

Homelessness has increased 61% over the past eight years with around 320,000 homeless according to statistics from Shelter.

Danny Nieberg, Director at Property Rescue said, "We see first hand the sheer number of people who are struggling to maintain payments on their home and the volume that are ending up on the streets or in temporary accommodation is startling."

"Christmas can be an even tougher period and it felt only right to do our bit and make life just that little more comfortable."

The morning proved a great success but continues to highlight just how big of a problem homelessness is in London and the UK as a whole.

The company hope to continue to helping the homeless across 2019.