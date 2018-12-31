Technavio's global flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005061/en/

Technavio predicts the global flexible intermediate bulk container market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need for sustainability in global FIBC market will be one of the major trends in the global flexible intermediate bulk container marketduring 2018-2022. The manufacturers of flexible intermediate bulk containers have been developing sustainable packaging materials and packaging designs due to the change in government regulations, increased pressure from different regulatory bodies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other environmental groups. As per the European Union (EU) strategy, by 2030, all member states are supposed to reduce their plastic packaging waste by 55%.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global flexible intermediate bulk container market is the growth in the global construction industry:

Global flexible intermediate bulk container market: Growth in the global construction industry

In 2017, the global construction industry was valued at around USD 9 trillion. During the forecast period, the market is further anticipated to grow by around USD 2 trillion. The major contributors to the growth of the global construction industry include China, Japan, the US, and India. The rising commercial construction including offices and transportation infrastructure are driving the growth of the construction industry in emerging markets.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, "In the construction industry, FIBCs are used for the storage and transportation of sand, gravel, stone, debris, and cement. FIBCs are expected to gain more prominence in the construction industry as they can save storage space and ensure the optimum utilization of trucks. Hence, the growth of the global construction industry is expected to directly impact the growth of the global FIBC market."

Global flexible intermediate bulk container market: Segmentation analysis

This global flexible intermediate bulk container market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (chemical, food, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005061/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com