

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) said that it completed the sale of its remaining 50 percent interest in the rubber company ARLANXEO to Saudi Aramco. All relevant antitrust authorities have granted the necessary approvals for the transaction announced in August 2018.



Upon completion of the transaction, the remaining stake of the specialty chemicals company in ARLANXEO was transferred to the former joint venture partner Saudi Aramco. In return, LANXESS received proceeds of about 1.4 billion euros.



ARLANXEO was founded on April 1, 2016, as a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco. The company headquartered in Maastricht, Netherlands, generated sales of around 3.2 billion euros in 2017 and employs about 3,800 people at 20 production sites in nine countries.



