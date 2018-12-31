

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' industrial output price inflation accelerated for a third straight month in November, figures from the Statistical Service showed on Monday.



The industrial output price index rose 5.4 percent year-on-year following a 5.1 percent increase in October. The pace was the fastest thus far this year.



Manufacturing output prices edged up 0.1 percent after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month. Mining output prices rose 0.4 percent, same as in October.



Electricity output prices surged 28.7 percent, retaining the strong momentum seen over the past few months. Water supply output prices grew at a faster pace of 7.1 percent.



In November, industrial output prices fell 1.1 percent from the previous month.



