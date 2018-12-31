SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Takes Blue Water Ventures Jewelry Live as First Revenue-Generating Fashion Brand

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2018 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) the company that makes small brands BIG by building large, engaged and authentic communities that buy and support the Brands they love, is pleased to announce it successfully launched its first brand (Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK:BWVI)) with fully integrated social and e-commerce solutions.

"Our vision is to make small brands big, and we believe that this brand has the potential," states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "We worked closely with the brand's management team to create their branding, messaging and positioning and then developed their social media and e-commerce".

Blue Water Ventures International, Inc., a historic ship recovery company partnered with jewelry designer, Bradford James Design to offer -- "Rare ocean artifacts transformed." Their e-commerce site can be viewed at www.bybradfordjames.com, and that is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

SponsorsOne continues to onboard brands for launch in 2019 with expectations to have over 25 brands live by the end of 2019 across Fashion, Beauty, Food, Wellness, and eSports. Our business model remains a "Pay for Performance" whereby we earn 20% of revenue generated through online social media and professional and micro-influencer marketing efforts.

About SponsorsOne:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through storytelling and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable digital -- smart contract based digital-currency. Combined, this allows Brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of micro-influencers within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect to their customers and to compensate the consumer for authentic engagement using the SponsorCoin digital currency. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

SOURCE: SponsorsOne Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531642/SponsorsOne-Takes-Blue-Water-Ventures-Jewelry-Live-as-First-Revenue-Generating-Fashion-Brand